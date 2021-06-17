Arun Leisure Centre safe after suspected gas leak
Arun Leisure Centre was evacuated and fire rescue teams were called after the smell of gas was reported in one of the rooms this morning (June 17)
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 1:33 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 1:54 pm
West Sussex Fire and Rescue were alerted to the issue at 10:02am and Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Bognor and Littlehampton to the scene.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said:“Staff at the leisure centre had already evacuated the building and upon arrival, firefighters ensured the scene was safe while gas engineers carried out inspections.”
Fortunately, no gas was detected, the site was declared safe and crews booked away from the scene at 11:21am.