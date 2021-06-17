Arun Leisure Centre safe after suspected gas leak

West Sussex Fire and Rescue were alerted to the issue at 10:02am and Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Bognor and Littlehampton to the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said:“Staff at the leisure centre had already evacuated the building and upon arrival, firefighters ensured the scene was safe while gas engineers carried out inspections.”

Fortunately, no gas was detected, the site was declared safe and crews booked away from the scene at 11:21am.