Arun welcomes crystal pier plan

Arun District Council has confirmed it plans to provide ‘constructive feedback’ on Mike Jupp’s crystal pier plans.

A spokesman said: “The council is always pleased to see innovative proposals being put forward with the aim of regenerating the town and attracting more visitors. It shows there is great confidence in the town.”

They confirmed officers have ‘informally’ spoken to Mike about the proposals following the Observer’s press coverage and plan to give feedback ‘as soon as possible’, see more HERE.