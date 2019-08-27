Arundel Flower and Produce Show most successful yet, with stunning array of flowers, vegetables, home baking and crafts

The annual Arundel Flower and Produce Show is going from strength, with a stunning array of flowers, vegetables, home baking and crafts on show. This year’s event at Arundel Football Club on Bank Holiday Monday was the most successful so far, with several new and enthusiastic exhibitors, and more entries in the crafts and cookery sections.