Arundel Wonder Woman’s fundraising success

An Arundel woman has raised thousands of pounds for a children’s charity by taking part in the London Marathon.

Vanessa Wickens raised more than £3,500 for Over The Wall as she completed the race dressed as Wonder Woman. She finished the 26.2 mile course with a time of 5:52:11, raising funds for the charity that enables children with serious health challenges to attend free therapeutic residential camps.

Vanessa said: “I was so proud to be running on behalf of the charity Over the Wall. I’ve been a huge advocate for this incredible charity since I first came across it when I was working as a radiographer and sonographer at Birmingham Children’s Hospital. My sister – a play specialist – accompanied some of her patients to one of its camps, and seeing the impact it had on her led me to volunteer. Five years on, I still feel so privileged to be part of something that gives children the opportunity to grow in confidence and be themselves, without being defined by their illnesses.”

Vanessa has also participated in various other events to raise funds for Over The Wall including a skydive in 2014. She also kindly asked guests at her wedding in 2016, to make donations to the charity, rather than buy her and her husband gifts.

Isabel Overton, the director of Development at Over The Wall, said: “We are incredibly grateful for all of Vanessa’s efforts in raising money for Over The Wall. The funds that she has raised will make a huge difference to Over The Wall, creating many more opportunities for children to enjoy our therapeutic residential camps.”

Over The Wall provides free camps across the UK, catering for children with over 130 different illnesses including cancer and leukaemia, blood disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, skin conditions -such as severe eczema, multiple severe allergies, heart conditions, kidney disease, neurological disorders and more. Find out more at www.otw.org.uk.