Attempted sheep theft in Up Marden

Police have confirmed that an attempt was made to steal a sheep from a field at Up Marden on Saturday August 25.

Reports were made of men with a dog who were suspected of trying to poach sheep in the Chichester village.

A police statement read: "At 10.48pm on Saturday (25 August) we received a report that men were trying to use a dog to take sheep from a field at Up Marden.

"A local man shouted at the men and five minutes after the call started the caller reported that the men and dog had left the area in a car."

Police confirmed that no sheep had been taken.