Award recognises PA’s dedication to charity

Philippa Redwood, the general manager’s PA at Hilton Avisford Park, has received an award for her dedication to a charity for young people.

The DM Thomas Foundation for Young People partners with the hotel for the Charity Ball.

Dedicated to transforming the lives of young people, the foundation believes that with the right support, all young people can fulfill their potential.

The Trustees’ Special Recognition Award for 2017 was presented to Philippa ‘with thanks for and in recognition of her continued dedication and hard work in support of DM Thomas Foundation for Young People as we work together in our local communities to transform the lives of young people’.

She received her award from Dame Maureen from the DM Thomas Foundation for Young People at the awards ceremony last month.