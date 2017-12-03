Award success for Goodwood racecourse

Goodwood Racecourse was presented with the Digital and Social Media Excellence Award at the Racecourse Association (RCA) Showcase.

Held at Newbury on November 16, this national event celebrates the best in class within the racing industry.

After accepting the Digital and Social Media Excellence Award, Frances Everist, Head of Sports Marketing, said: “We wanted to put the customer at the heart of what we do and create a real community online. We have some amazing stories to tell and so we decided to put the spotlight on the jockeys, owners, trainers and the huge number of people who create a raceday. I have to give credit to the team who has worked so hard over the last six months to achieve this success.”

Facing strong competition from Sandown Park, Chepstow, Chelmsford City and Arena Racing, Goodwood was given the accolade by the judges for its revolutionary racecourse content, which focused on informative videos that helped provide a fitting narrative to the season and had over 2.8 million views.

As well as taking one award, Goodwood was also given a Special Commendation in the Food and Beverage category – alongside Ascot – for the ‘Drunken Botanist’ experience in the Sussex Roof Garden, which opened at the start of the 2017 season.

In addition, Goodwood had already been named as the Special Merit Award winner at the RCA Racecourse Groundstaff Awards, run in conjunction with the Showcase, for the team’s remarkable effort in maintaining a raceable surface during extremes of weather at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.