Bags of Help for Chichester communities

Community groups in the area are set to benefit from thousands of pounds worth of donations, thanks to the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

A special celebration and cheque presentation event was held at Chichester Tesco Extra, Fishbourne Road East, on Friday, February 2.

Sidlesham Community Association received �8,000 to support its work

Elizabeth Mienert, community enabler, said: “Many grantees joined us for a cheque presentation, including The Sidlesham Community Association, who received a cheque for £8,000. The Apuldram Centre also received a cheque for £2,000, and Kingsham Primary School received a cheque for £3,500.

“I represent Groundwork South, which is a local environmental charity that delivers the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, as well as many other projects throughout the South of England.

“We’re excited to announce that Tesco Bags of Help has now provided more than £43 million of funding to over 10,000 community groups across the UK, since January 2015.”

Bags of Help is Tesco’s local community grant scheme where the money raised by the sale of carrier bags is being used to fund thousands of local projects in communities right across the UK.

Representatives from Kingsham Primary School

For more information about the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, visit www.groundwork.org.uk/Sites/tescocommunityscheme.