Bank Holiday weekend fun promised at Goodwood Racecourse

Goodwood Racecourse is preparing for a fun-packed fixture over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

This weekend of events, held from Friday, August 24 to Sunday, August 26, will feature top quality horseracing, Friday fireworks and a host of nostalgic activities for the whole family.

The fixture begins on the Friday evening, with six races accompanied by live music from a saxophone quartet, a string quartet and a Rock ‘n’ Roll band, as well as plentiful activities for children such as a traditional fairground and coconut shy. As the racing concludes and the sun goes down, fire performers and stilt walkers will make their way around the grandstands, as a band of Batala drummers set a hypnotic beat.

Friday night finishes with a firework display set to music – produced by the Starlight display team of international renown.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, donkey rides and various traditional attractions such as a helter skelter, carousel and big wheel, will keep the children entertained. The little ones will also no doubt be keen to visit the Lennox Activity Tent, with circus tutors teaching tricks and skills, regular Punch and Judy shows and face painting. The popular Goodwood Actors Guild will return, playing games of ‘invisible cricket’ and entertaining guests with a pantomime horse.

A replica beach front on the East Parade Lawn, complete with sun loungers, ice cream, fish and chips and jazz bands, will be the perfect place to relax away from the action.

There will also be the Group 2 Ladbrokes Celebration Mile one of four Group races at the meeting.

On the Sunday, Goodwood also hosts a round of The Silk Series, a race series specifically for female jockeys, which showcases their talents in the saddle and aims to inspire the next generation of female riders. With four rounds remaining of the series, which is run in aid of Cancer Research UK, Megan Nicholls currently leads the standings.

Tickets to the August Bank Holiday Weekend start from £12 per day, with under 18s going free. All of the additional entertainment and activities are free on entry. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit goodwood.com.