Bank manager’s skydive raises funds for Alfie’s Tricycle charity

A bank manager at Lloyds Bognor Regis recently completed a parachute jump in support of Alfie’s Tricycle.

Carolyn Rogers jumped from 15,000 feet to raise funds for the Chichester charity, which supports children with disabilities by providing sensory toys and specially adapted bikes to enable them to have a more enjoyable life.

The Lloyds team presented a cheque to the charity for £671, which had been raised through the generous support of staff and customers. Carolyn and the team have adopted Alfie’s Tricycle as their local charity for 2018, and have so far raised more than £1,500 through a variety of fundraising events.

Carolyn said: “When it was mentioned that the charity was looking for someone to do a skydive, I immediately volunteered! It is something I have always wanted to do but once the reality of jumping out of a plane at 15,000 feet sank in, I was a bit nervous! I was apprehensive on the day but once I was in the plane there was no going back!

“The experience was fantastic and I am so proud to have been able to do something so amazing for a wonderful local charity that does great work for local children. I am so grateful to everyone who supported me and all the staff and customers who so generously sponsored me.”

Carolyn also said the bank is planning further fundraising activities for later in the year.

Lloyds Bank also ‘match gives’ any money raised from each event up to a maximum of £500, so the charity receives even more much needed funds to continue its fantastic work.