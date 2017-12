A Barking Mad trader has celebrated five successful years providing bespoke holidays for dogs in Chichester and the surrounding areas.

Jane Harrison marked the occasion with her Barking Mad hosts, who provide furry friends with holidays in their homes.

They celebrated with a luncheon at Pagham Football Club, with a cake made by local lady Hayley Rose.

Leftover food was taken into Bognor Regis to give to the homeless.

Find out more at www.barkingmad.uk.com.