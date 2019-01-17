Barking Mad volunteer dog caring to tackle loneliness

Barking Mad Chichester is offering volunteer dog cuddling as an antidote to loneliness.

Caring for a four legged friend on a temporary basis, and meeting other dog lovers, will offer help to overcome feeling of isolation for those who are retired or work from home.

Jane Harrison, owner of Barking Mad Chichester, said: “Whilst remote working has obvious advantages, working alone under pressure and not having the physical presence of a team to support you can lead to loneliness that can’t be fixed by any kind of app. Caring for a friendly dog not only provides canine cuddles (far better than any virtual hug) but also the motivation to go and take a walk at lunchtime, increasing the likelihood of adhering to New Year fitness resolutions.”

The community of Barking Mad ‘host families’ mainly consists of active retired people and those who either work from home or have extended periods away from work. It offers the opportunity for those taking part to care for dogs in their own home, while the dog’s owners are away on holiday.

The idea that loneliness is an issue for the older generation is now proving inaccurate, as a study from the Office for National Statistics suggests that young adults are more likely to feel lonely than older age groups, due to huge advances in technology, the number of freelancers and remote workers is rising.

To find out more about becoming a Barking Mad host, call Jane Harrison on 01243 583152 or visit www.barkingmad.uk.com/lo A Barking Mad host with one of the dogs cal/chichester.