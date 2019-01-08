Barn 'completely destroyed' in second Hunston fire in a week

A barn has been 'completely destroyed' following a fire in Selsey road this morning (January 8).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to a barn fire off the B2145 in Hunston this morning at 1.39am. Four engines and a water carrier were sent to the scene. The fire was then extinguished using the water carrier, three high pressure hose reels, and a hydrant.

"A damping down operation then took place. The barn was completely destroyed by fire. We left at 3.40am."

The fire service have yet to confirm the cause of the fire.

In a separate incident on Friday, fire crews were sent to Selsey Road, Hunston after 'more than 30 tonnes' of hay were on fire. More emergency service units were sent and the blaze continued as members of the public were told to stay away and residents told to keep doors and windows shut.

The police confirmed the cause of Friday's blaze was being treated as suspicious.

READ MORE HERE: Major barn fire ‘was started deliberately’



Read more at: