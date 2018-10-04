Battle of Britain remembered by cadets at Tangmere march

Cadets gathered from all over the county to commemorate the Battle of Britain with an annual service of remembrance.

The 40-strong squad marched from Tangmere Military Museum to St Andrew’s Church in Tangmere on Sunday, September 16.

Cadets were joined by the High Sheriff of West Sussex

They were joined by VIPs including the high sheriff of West Sussex, Caroline Nicholls.

Cadets had the opportunity to remember those who fought in the Battle of Britain during the Second World War and to lay a wreath as a mark of respect.

The cadets were able to meet veterans and enjoy some refreshments with them. They also had an opportunity to explore the museum with veterans afterwards.

Mark Sonsthagen, officer commanding of 461 (Chichester) Air Cadets, said: “These events serve to remind our communities that the younger generation, especially the Air Training Corps, are proud to represent the Royal Air Force in remembering the sacrifices others have made and continue to make to keep our country safe.

“The Battle of Britain was a turning point in the Second World War and we will remember them.’’

The Battle of Britain was the German air force’s attempt to gain air superiority over the RAF from July to September 1940.

It inspired Winston Churchill’s famous quote: “Never was so much owed by so many to so few”- a reference to the pilots who fought in the battle.

Chichester Air Cadets are recruiting. For those who are interested in joining and are aged 12-17, contact Chichester Air Cadets on 461@aircadets.org. The group also welcomes applications for adult volunteers.