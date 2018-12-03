BBC Radio 4 to visit Chichester secondary school

BBC Radio 4 will broadcast from a Chichester secondary school later this month.

The BBC is set to host a live broadcast of its long-running programme 'Any Questions?' from Bishop Luffa School on Friday December 14.

The show, hosted by Jonathan Dimbleby, has been running since 1948 and is a topical discussion show where members of the public can ask questions to personalities from the media world, politics and elsewhere.

The school has said that staff and students are excited at the prospect of a live recording at their school. Bishop Luffa's tech team of students met producers from the BBC and are taking part in preparations for the night.

Sixth Form students have also been running a competition to decide which house can get the most questions asked on the show.

Tickets are available for staff, students and members of the general public and are allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis, with a maximum of three tickets per applicant. Admission is by ticket only and the doors will open 6.45pm with seats taken by 7.15pm.

Anyone who would like to apply for a tickets should email radio4@bishopluffa.org.uk and will be advised nearer the date if the applications has been successful. When emailing, your name and contact details should be provided and people under 18 accompanied by an adult.