Beer launched to help Tangmere Tower campaign fund

A new brew is set to help raise funds to restore Tangmere’s iconic airfield control tower.

The Save Tangmere Tower campaign teamed up with Riverside Brewery to launch the ale on Saturday at the Hornet Alehouse in Chichester.

MP Gillian Keegan joined the group to celebrate the new ‘Tangmere Tower Ale’, which is also now on sale in Bognor, at Bognor Golf Course.

Campaign leader, Matt Gover-Wren said: “We were delighted with the launch, it was great to meet so many supporters.

“We are all really impressed by the product, delighted that people can buy into what we’re trying to achieve.

“The ale comes in firkin and bottles and even some lovely gift packs – in time for Christmas. It will now be rolled out to new outlets across the city and Bognor.

“Special thanks to Riverside Brewery and The Hornet Alehouse for helping us launch the ale, cheers!”

Attendees sampled the ale and heard from Riverside Brewery’s Keith Kempton about how it was made.

Glenn Johnson, who runs the Hornet Alehouse, said he was ‘honoured’ to be chosen as the launch venue.

He said: “A fantastic event launching the Tangmere Tower beer. It was great to see so many people turning out for it.”