Bexhill church hosts another of the popular Saturday coffee concerts

The next coffee break concert in St Peter’s Church, Church Street, Old Town, Bexhill, takes place on Saturday 9 March 2019 at 10.30am.

Bexhill based organist and Parish Reader, Paul Abnett, brings a delightful programme to the church’s fine organ.

Based around composers with at least one foot in the 20th century, the central work is Andriessen’s majestic Thema met Varaities.

Suitable contrasting companions are Saint-Saens flowing Le Cygne (Swan) from Carnival of the Animals and Howell’s moving reflection on Tudor music, Master Tallis’ Testament.

Anthony Wilson, the Director of Music at St. Peter’s Church commented: “All will be brought to a rousing close with Russian Composer Georgi Mushel’s Toccata.”

Rosie Shore, from the church, said: “Admission is free and home-made refreshments made by our Social Committee will also be available and are free. However, voluntary contributions would be appreciated for the church’s instrument funds.

“If you are a taxpayer contributions can be gift-aided which means the government gives 25% more to the fund.

“This organ concert will last approximately forty minutes and everyone is welcome to attend.”

For more on St Peter’s Church visit www.stpetersbexhill.org.uk.

