Bid to save Oving’s traffic lights narrowly rejected by councillors

The fight to save Oving’s traffic lights is set to continue despite councillors narrowly rejecting plans to keep them in place.

The staged but eventual closure of the signals at the B2144’s junction with the A27 was included in planning conditions for the Shopwhyke Lakes development.

An application by Oving Parish Council to keep the crossroads open cannot be approved by Chichester District Council after a ruling from the Secretary of State.

Last time it was discussed in January 2017 the council’s planning committee voted to defer it for 12 months or until a preferred option for the A27 was selected.

However the application was refused by eight votes to six when it came back to the committee yesterday.

After the meeting, Sjoerd Schuyleman, chairman of the parish council, said they could not produce the necessary technical work to support the application without knowing Highways England’s preferred option for improvements to the A27.

He described how they would consider submitting a second application to keep the lights open and also urged residents to make their views known to Chichester MP Gillian Keegan.

He said: “I think there is going to be outrage because people will now see this closure as likely to happen.”

Mr Schuyleman added: “I will not stop and will continue fighting.”

Several councillors had argued in favour of another deferral as a way of ‘keeping the issue alive’.

But Andrew Frost, director for planning services, said: “This application at this stage is going nowhere.”

Tangmere councillor Simon Oakley said: “If this committee defers this application or decides not to determine it, we are expressing our view that this junction should remain as is and keeps the issue alive.”

But others argued in favour of refusal.

Carol Purnell, who represents Selsey North, argued that in order to provide certainty they should turn the application down.