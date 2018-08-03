‘Big Day Out’ sees Seaford College students contribute to community causes

An unprecedented number of staff and students from Seaford College contributed towards a number of environmental and social causes at the end of term.

More than 572 people took part in ‘Big Day Out’, Seaford’s fifth annual community action day, carrying out 34 activities at over 32 different locations.

Headmaster John Green, who created the initiative, said: “The main idea is to make a positive difference to the surrounding community. Our students are extremely fortunate to study and live in such a beautiful part of the country – it is only right that they put something back.”

Students and staff assisted with a range of social and environmental projects including visiting the Aldingbourne Country Centre, and also lent a helping hand to residents at the Whyke Estate in Chichester. At Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary Seaford students and staff were raking and smoothing out a path.

Nell Jones, Seaford’s gifted and talented coordinator, and students ran an activity for the whole school at Easebourne C of E School. Two separate groups of Seaford pupils spent the day in Graffham. One cleaned the war memorial and park benches, while another cleared a blocked ditch, drain and culvert. A group worked hard on conservation work at Ridlington Copse.

Ttudents took residents from Shaw care for lunch at Petworth House. Elsewhere, students undertook beach cleaning. Other projects included ground clearance at Coultershaw Beam Pump, animal care at RSPCA Mounty Noddy.