‘Big fundraising day’ planned at Chichester’s Muchos Nachos

This Saturday marks the first big fundraising day for the new group setting up a community benefit society to take over the Muchos Nachos premises, the Crown Inn, Chichester.

The group have until July 16 to raise the funds and a key priority is an independent valuation of the premises in order to challenge the £795,000 figure set by Hants Realty.

On Saturday, between 1pm to 5pm, the pub will be hosting children’s activities themed on crowns, from biscuit decorating to bunting making.

There will also be a mini quiz based around local streets for children to take part in under adult supervision, the quiz is called ‘Who Came to the Crown?’ and involves finding out the names and occupations of some local houses in the past.

This will be followed in the evening with a crowns, jewels and local history quiz along with a raffle.

Sarah Sharp, a member of the newly formed steering group, is looking forward to the events.

She said: “We know that this building is important to local residents and the plans that we have for more community activities are witness to this. We have a new book club and a knit and natter group starting up next week.

“People need places to meet locally and it is key that we keep the building as a community asset. The steering group members are working really hard behind the scenes finding out about how to set up a community benefit society. Our first fundraising day is an important step on our journey. We know that so many other pubs have been lost locally - eg The Mitre in Parklands and the Selsey Tram in Donnington. We want to make sure that Whyke keeps this lovely old building so that we can hand it down to the generations that come after us. All are welcome on Saturday for what promises to be a fun day.”