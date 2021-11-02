Birdham fatal collision: Chichester man named

Twenty-six-year-old David Breen, from Chichester, sadly died in a collision on the A286 Birdham Straight at about 8.20pm on Tuesday (October 26).

He was named locally in his hometown of Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland.

A man and a woman, both aged 34, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and police are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Bavaria.