Birdham nursery 27-homes bid approved

A contentious application to build 27 homes at Rowan Nursery in Birdham has been approved, against scores of objections from villagers and the parish council.

Chichester District Council planners used delegated powers to approve Martin Grant Homes’ application to demolish two bungalows on the Bell Lane site to make way for the homes, seven of which will be affordable.

Along with more than ten official objection letters from residents, Birdham Parish Council was ‘strongly opposed’ to the application.

The council’s objection states: “Whilst it is accepted that engineers have examined and passed the drainage proposal put forward by the applicant, no explanation has been given that addresses the height difference between that proposed and the development opposite which uses the same system of drainage.

“In addition the design submitted, in the opinion of the council, does not reflect the local vernacular and gives the impression of a cramped development.”

The development is set to be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

An appeal for the application to be called in for Government planners to decide on was rejected by the Secretary of State.