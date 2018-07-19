Bishop Luffa Sixth Formers raise funds for three charities

Bishop Luffa Sixth Formers have raised thousands of pounds for three charities.

This year, the students have raised £6,750 for their three charities – Grassroots, The Sussex Snowdrop Trust and UNICEF UK, each receiving £2,250.

The money has been raised by this year’s Sixth Form Committee through the Fashion Show and whole school Charity Week.

Diana Levantine, co-founder of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, said: “We would like to thank you and everyone who took part in the fundraising events that enabled you to present us with this incredible gift. Dan Armstrong was particularly delighted to be able to represent Snowdrop at the assembly: he always feels Bishop Luffa Sixth Formers have raised thousands of pounds for three charities. that, as someone who has sadly benefited from the care of our Snowdrop Team, with our nurses and counsellor, he can talk on a personal basis. I am sure that the students appreciated his honesty and bravery.”

Sharon Anson from Grassroots said: “We are so grateful. Your kindness will help make life better for so many children. Your gift is helping five young people attend secondary school in Tanzania. Your gift will also go towards providing clean water and nutrition for many children. We realise that not only is this a lot of money but that it also represents a lot of hard work over an extended period, thank you so much.”

The fundraising team from Unicef UK also sent a message saying: “Thank you to all the Bishop Luffa students and staff for your wonderful support of Unicef through Fashion Show and Charity Week activities.”

Sixth Form charity representatives, Naomi Everard and Will Parker were overwhelmed by the charity presentations. Will said, “I am very pleased to have been part of such a successful year of fundraising. It’s been a privilege to be a part of the Sixth Form Committee and work alongside so many great people.” Naomi continued, “It’s a great honour to have been able to raise money for such incredible causes. It’s been such fun too, not just on the Committee but working with everyone across the school. Without the involvement of the whole school community it just wouldn’t have been possible.”