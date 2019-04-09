Bishop of Chichester makes historic visit to Crawley mosque

The Bishop of Chichester made an historic visit to a West Sussex mosque and joined leaders of other faiths in holding a vigil for the victims of the New Zealand shooting.

Rt. Rev. Martin Warner visited Noor Mosque in Crawley yesterday and was joined by faith leaders from across the county. The event started with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Hamza Haaris and then a reading from the Bible by Rev. Jonathan Baldwin.

A young girl hands the Bishop a flower

Crawley councillor Raj Sharma also read a Hindu prayer which was followed by a vigil for the victims New Zealand shooting and other incidents of violence, including those in the UK.

Najeeb Rahman of Noor Mosque said: "Islam teaches us to honour and respect guests, so today having Bishop Martin with us is a great honour as is having members of different faiths. Faith when united is a great bond of peace and unity."

Ahsan Ahmedi, the Regional Ameer of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community said: "Islam has a long standing history of standing shoulder to shoulder with all faith groups and at the time of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Muhamed (peace be upon him), he used to hosts Jews and Christians in his mosque. He even allowed a Christian delegation of Najran to offer their prayers inside his mosque.

"So today having several faiths represented by Hindu, Christians of many denominations and Church of Scientology showing solidarity and being united against terrorism and holding a minutes silent prayer vigil is a moving experience."

Bishop Martin in his address said: "When faiths get together in this way they are a force for good. I have been extremely humbled and honoured with the this gathering and the openness, warmth and love of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMA) here at the Noor Mosque.

"Faith is great human quality that has in it's core humanity and a desire to serve others. Jesus showed this by example. Having empathy for others was his teachings and standing here in Noor Mosque is a humbling experience"

Members from the various faiths, Raj Sharma, Graeme Wilson, Steve Innes, Dawn Powell, Gordon Parry and Martin Weightman were amongst the speakers.