Bishop’s Arundel and Brighton jumps from 15,000 feet

Bishop Richard Moth of Arundel and Brighton Roman Catholic Diocese has landed safely after a charity skydive.

The church was pleased to announce that Bishop Moth and Catholic school teacher Lucy Barnes landed successfully after their joint skydive from 15,000 feet on Friday, September 14.

Bishop Richard stood with Lucy Barnes before their jump

They completed the jump on behalf of the Lourdes Pilgrimage Fund to send sick and needy pilgrims to Lourdes.

Bishop Richard said: “It requires you to trust in the person you are in tandem with and in the equipment.

“The staff, however, are very professional and looked after us really well.”

Lucy said: “It was very cold at 15,000 feet and the one minute of freefall made my head spin, but then the gently drifting down with the parachute open was fantastic as you could see everything around you.”

When asked if they would do it again, Bishop Richard said hesitatingly: “I might.”

Lucy said: “I would not go up again and I am glad to be back on earth. I am now feeling so much better after fish and chips and gin and tonic!”

Find out more or to donate, visit Richard and Lucy’s fundraising page at mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/bishoprichardskydive.