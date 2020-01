Arundel Road off the Fontwell roundabout was closed last night while West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tackled the fire. Read the original story here: Road off A27 shut as crews tackle blaze

Walberton fire 6 Fire crews at the scene

Walberton fire 7 Crews hosing down the garage

Walberton fire 8 The damage caused to the garage

Walberton 5 A number of emergency service vehicles at the scene

