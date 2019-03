A block of flats in Chichester was evacuated following a fire, the fire service has said.

Residents of the building on Longley Road in Graylingwell evacuated the building as the fire service attended the incident at around 4pm yesterday (Thursday March 22).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a team responded to reports of a small fire in a second floor flat involving the front door but that the fire was out upon arrival.