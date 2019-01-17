Boat lifted out of canal was 'a spectacle'

A trip boat being lifted out of Chichester Canal attracted a lot of attention from members of the public yesterday.

One of the canal's trip boats, Kingfisher, was lifted out of the canal for its biannual safety inspection yesterday (Wednesday January 16).

Malcolm Maddison, speaking for Chichester Canal, said: "Seeing the boat being lifted out of the water was a spectacle and caused a lot of interest. Members of the public stopped to watch the work in progress with many taking photos of the action."

Every year, to ensure the trip boats are in working order and are safe for passengers, a boat is lifted out of the canal to so Marine and Coastguard Agency (MCA) can check the hull. While the boat is on land, Canal volunteers are able to clean the hull and apply blackening for protection, once the inspection has taken place. The steering, propeller and other accessible equipment are also checked.

Measures had been put in place the night before to prevent vehicle access to the Canal Basin. Preparation for the lift began at 7am with the arrival of the crane at 8am.

Kingfisher was lifter out of the water by 11am. To complete the lift, Coussens Cranes (a specialist Hampshire company) were contracted. They used a 160 ton crane with an attendant lorry and supplied all necessary equipment. Though Coussens is responsible for all the work, the Canal Trust ensures that there are always two experienced volunteers on hand to answer any questions they may have.

