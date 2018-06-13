Boats battle it out in annual race to raise life changing funds for charity

The Dragon Boat Race has made an impressive return to Chichester’s canal with teams battling it out for the sixth annual challenge.

On Sunday, June 10, The Rotary Club of Chichester Priory joined together with CancerWise for the annual event which saw teams compete in order to raise funds for local charities.

Generations both old and young joined in for the special event, with large crowds gathering to observe and cheer on competitors of the races.

The event provided a day out for all with sideshows, stalls and displays in the Chichester High School grounds alongside the Chichester Ship Canal.

This year a total of 12 different teams took part in the boat races and each individual team was encouraged to dress in fancy dress to represent their club, with awards for the best dresses teams.

The winners of the grand final boat race were ‘Nuff the Magic Dragon’ representing the Nuffield Health team and in second place were ‘Seas the Day’ who represented Thesis Asset Management. The winners of the youth final boat race were the ‘Ghost Riders’ who represented Barnham’s Scout Group and the runners up were the 12th Chichester Scouts. Nuffield Health’s ‘Nuff the Magic Dragon’ also won this year’s best dressed competition. Winners of the races received a trophy which had their teams name engraved on it.

A full list of all competing teams are below-

Solent Sunbeams- ‘Tim’s Sunbeamers’

Irwin Mitchell LLp- ‘IM Paddling’

Cancerwise- ‘Cancerwise Corkers’

SeaRoc- ‘SeaRoc SeaDragons’

Barnham Scout Group- ‘Ghost Riders’

12th Chichester Scouts- 12th Chichester Scouts

Thesis Asset Management- ‘Seas the Day’

Barnham Scout Group- ‘Phantom Squad’

Chichester Ship Canal Trust- ‘Canal Canardlies’

Covers Timber & Builders Co- ‘Team Covers’

Wiley- ‘Oarsome Dummies’

Nuffield Health- ‘Nuff the Magic Dragon’

For more information or to take part in the next Dragon Boat Race visit www.chichesterdragonboats.org.uk.