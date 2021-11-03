Body found on beach near Chichester

Emergency services were called to East Wittering, at the end of Tamarisk Walk, at about 7.15am following reports of a body being found on the beach.

A man in his 80s was confirmed dead at the scene and police have said enquiries are ongoing.

His next of kin have been informed.

East Wittering beach. Picture via Google Streetview

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police were called to Tamarisk Walk, East Wittering, at around 7.15am on Tuesday (November 2) to reports of a body found on the beach.

"Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man in his 80s was sadly confirmed deceased.