Body found on beach near Chichester
The body of a man was sadly found on a beach near Chichester yesterday (Tuesday November 2).
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:17 am
Updated
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:20 am
Emergency services were called to East Wittering, at the end of Tamarisk Walk, at about 7.15am following reports of a body being found on the beach.
A man in his 80s was confirmed dead at the scene and police have said enquiries are ongoing.
His next of kin have been informed.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police were called to Tamarisk Walk, East Wittering, at around 7.15am on Tuesday (November 2) to reports of a body found on the beach.
"Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man in his 80s was sadly confirmed deceased.
"His next of kin have been informed and enquiries are ongoing."