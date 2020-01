The body of a missing man has been found in Sussex, police have confirmed.

Police said the body of a man, aged 67, who had been reported missing, was sadly found in the River Ouse near the Tesco store at Lewes on Friday evening (January 3).

The death is not being treated as suspicious, a spokesman said, and the coroner has been informed.

The spokesman confirmed it was not connected to the search for missing firefighter Anthony Knott.