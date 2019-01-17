Bognor care home confirms closure

Aldwick House Care Home has today announced its 'difficult decision' to close down.

A care home spokesman said that, 'despite our best efforts', the care home had been unable to resolve the financial challenges it faced.

“Following very careful consideration of all potential options, we can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to close Aldwick House care home," the spokesman said.

“As a responsible care provider, we have a moral and regulatory obligation to make sure the care home is financially sustainable.

"Despite our best efforts – including regular investment in the home and its staff team – the challenges facing social care have resulted in Aldwick House operating below a sustainable financial level, with no likelihood that this situation will improve."

The care home, in Nyewood Lane, which was looking after 25 people at the time of the announcement, said its 'absolute priority' remains the health and wellbeing of the residents throughout the closure.

The spokesman added: "We are already working closely with residents, their loved ones, West Sussex County Council and other relevant authorities to find the right new home that meets everyone’s individual needs.

"We are also consulting with our staff team and will make sure they are fully supported during this time.”