Bognor hospital staff tackle challenges for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and a key cancer foundation

Heroic hospital staff have teamed up and taken on tough challenges to raise funds for two key charities.

Three tough ladies from the Diagnostic Imaging Department at Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital braved both the Moonlight Walk for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and a Tandem Sky Dive for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Emma, Nicki and Iwona at Moonlight Walk

Emma Fox, Nicki Rowe and Iwona Hynek first took on an intense tandem sky dive on Saturday, May 4, with the Army Parachute Association in Netheravon.

The team waited for more than six hours for the wind to drop and just as they started to head home, the weather improved and before they knew it they were in the plane ready for the jump.

Emma said: “It was very exciting but scary, I had never jumped before and neither had Iwona, but this was Nicki’s 5th jump.

“We chose this charity as this cancer has affected quite a few people close to us and we have also noticed how many lives it affects.”

The team were proud to discover that they had raised £885.50 for the foundation which provides help and hope to people affected by lung cancer.

A week later the trio put on their best trainers for the St Wilfrid’s Moonlight Walk on Saturday, May 11.

Along with friends and family the team walked a total of 10 miles for the St Wilfrid’s Hospice and proudly raised more than £300.

Emma added: “We are all so proud of this massive achievement and working in a hospital ourselves we wanted to make a real difference towards these organisations who work so hard to look after others.”

For more on how to get involved with next year’s Moonlight Walk visit stwh.co.uk or for more on how to make a difference for those patients suffering with lung cancer visit www.roycastle.org.