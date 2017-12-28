Bognor is set for New Year’s Dip

Bognor Regis Swimming Club is once again behind the New Year Dip which will have a pantomime theme to kickstart 2018.

The club is inviting everyone to join them, whether as an individual or family, a club, an organisation or colleagues, and all will be in with a chance to win the prize for best dressed – as judged by the town mayor councillor Phil Woodall who will also be taking the plunge.

The dip, which raises funds for local charities and the club through sponsorship, will take place on the beach in front of Bognor Regis Yacht Club, The Esplanade Victoria South Road, Bognor Regis, at 11am on Monday with participants advised to arrive by 10.15am for a safety briefing.

Refreshments and changing facilities – all the better for getting into those pantomime outfits – are being provided.

All dippers need to bring their sponsorship forms with them and must be over 16 years old, for more information and forms visit BRSC.co.uk other contact Sarah on sarahbooktecook@hotmail.com or 07933946537