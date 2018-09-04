Bognor man aims to tackle mental health with social games nights

Two weekly games nights are being run for men and women suffering from depression, anxiety and loneliness.

Bognor man Joee Nash, who has himself suffered depression, recently launched the women’s social group at TAO bar, having already set up a similar club for men also affected by mental health.

Guardian Angels' woman's games night is every Wednesday from 7pm.

Joee is the founder of an initiative called ‘Guardian Angel’, set up in October last year, to get people talking about mental health.

The initiative recently benefited from a head shave challenge.

Joee said: “I run these groups and campaigns through my mental health support and awareness Facebook page Guardian Angel.

“Like the men’s social group, this ladies’ night is specifically aimed at people battling depression, anxiety and loneliness.

Guardian Angels' men's games night takes place every Monday from 7pm to 9pm.

“Its sole purpose is to help people through their battles, bring people together within their communities and it gives people the chance to meet new people too.”

Joee, who set up the men’s group in May, said he is looking to ‘replicate these two groups’ in other towns and cities in the ‘near future’.

He added: “I started the men’s group about 13 weeks ago and it’s been a success in my eyes and to the many that follow me.

“In total I’ve had about 15-20 different guys come and I have about six regulars.

“The ladies’ night launched last Wednesday and we had about 12 ladies turn up.”

Guardian Angels’ men’s games night takes place every Monday from 7pm to 9pm, whilst the woman’s night is every Wednesday from 7pm.

For more information, visit Joee’s Facebook page

See also: Woman and dog team take on 600-mile walk for the Cure Parkinson’s Trust

The Bognor Institute of Laughter makes its debut!

Cutting funding for domestic abuse charity ‘would be catastrophic’