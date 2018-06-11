Bognor man arrested after HMRC raid uncovers £2m in cash

A man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after nearly £2m of cash was found in Essex, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed.

In a statement the HMRC said the 31-year-old man was arrested alongside a 26-year-old, of no fixed address, after 20 HMRC officers searched an industrial unit and two vehicles in Harlow.

HMRC photo of cash found during raid in Essex on May 31

It added the cash, which was found inside bags (pictured), was seized during the raid on May 31 this year.

Debbie Porter, assistant director of the fraud investigation service, HMRC, said: “HMRC will not hesitate to investigate those suspected of money laundering.

“We ask anyone with information about this kind of activity to report it to HMRC online or contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

Anyone with information about people or businesses involved or suspected of being involved in money laundering can also report it online at www.hmrc.gov.uk/reportingfraud/online.htm.