Bognor micro-pub is given the go ahead

High Street, Bognor Regis, is set to become home to a micro-pub after planning permission was granted to a change of use application yesterday.

The plans, submitted in January, related to turning the shop at Unit 4 Blake House, High Street, from A1 use to A4 (drinking establishment).

Bognor Regis Town Council recorded no objection and ten letters of support were submitted 'citing the economic benefits the use will bring to the area' and 'the need for more of this type of drinking establishment', according to the officer's report.

The approval is subject to conditions which include that the development 'shall be begun before the expiration of three years from the date of this permission' and 'the use shall only be open to the public for business between the hours of 1100 and 2200 daily'.

