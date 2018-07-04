Bognor mini-golf gets in the swing of things for charity

Independent Retailer Month has tee-d off in style in Bognor Regis as July coincides with a range of events and initiatives to celebrate the town’s treasures.

This includes the seafront mini-golf, which has been run by husband-and-wife team Paul and Carol Tiernan for 25 years, offering fun-loving fundraisers to get into the swing of things for good causes.

The couple are inviting players to take part in charity games at the Waterloo Square course every Wednesday during July and August.

Stating she is looking forward to the added excitement, Carol said: “It’ll be great fun and we hope there is a friendly, competitive edge, too.

“We’re also staging a tournament every Friday night from 7pm, with the top scorer on the night winning a free game.”

Paul, a keen gardener who takes great delight in maintaining the beautiful flowers at the course, has chosen Community Gardeners as one of the beneficiaries, while donations will also be made to Seafront Lights and the Bognor museum in West Street.

Speaking of the decision to launch the independent business a quarter of a century ago, after a trip to Hastings, he said: “We felt it was something that would be a big benefit to Bognor and that has proved to be the case.

“It took us a while to find an ideal site and then we set to work developing the course. It’s been a huge amount of fun through the years and now we want to continue in that spirit and help good causes, too.

“If you play on the last Friday, which is August 31, you have the chance to win the Lenora Cup, which has been donated by a lovely couple who visit from London every weekend during the summer to play on the course,” he added.

“It’s all very exciting.”

Let us know how you will be marking Independent Retailer Month, as a business or as a consumer, by emailing news@bognor.co.uk. See www.independentretailermonth.co.uk for more details.