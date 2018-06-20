Bognor mum was last seen alive on Christmas Eve, inquest hears

A coroner has ruled that a Bognor mum died following complications with storing drugs inside her body.

Louise Beddingfield was last seen alive by her mother on Christmas Eve last year.

The 30-year-old – originally from Liverpool – lived in Oakley Road in Bognor at the time of her death, her inquest heard on Tuesday. She had two children.

Coroner’s officer Helen Lawrence said: “Her mother described her as a happy and popular child.

“Her mother wasn’t sure why she started using drugs. Her behaviour became more erratic.

“The last time she saw Louise was Christmas Eve in Bognor town centre. She was limping.”

The inquest heard that Louise was admitted to St Richard’s hospital on Boxing Day, and died four days later.

Ms Lawrence said an MRI showed Louise had hidden a Kinder egg toy case inside her body containing a white substance, believed to be recreational drugs.

Senior Coroner Penelope Schofield said: “This together with her intravenous drug use had led to the development of sepsis from which she was unable to recover.”