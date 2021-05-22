Bognor pedestrian ‘very seriously injured’ in collision with car
A 75-year-old man has been seriously injured in a collision with a car.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 11:45 am
Sussex Police said a silver Toyota Avensis estate collided with the local man in Richmond Avenue, Bognor, at 7.15am on Thursday (May 20).
He is currently in hospital with that police described as ‘very serious injuries’.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was unhurt, police said.
PC Mark Gregory of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit said; “If you saw what happened please contact us either via [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting serial 219 of 20/05.”