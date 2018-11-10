Bognor Pier fire: Firefighters stood down

Firefighters have been stood down from the Bognor Pier fire.

Four crews from Bognor, Chichester and Littlehampton fire stations wore specialist breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze, which broke out in a wooden storage building shortly before 8pm.

Firefighters removed two acetylene cylinders, two propane cylinders and two oxygen cylinders from the building.

Police directed traffic away from the pier while fire crews fought to contain the fire.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said at 10.15pm that firefighters are expected to leave the scene shortly.