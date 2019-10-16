Bognor power cut set to last for up to 21 hours

A power cut in Bognor Regis is set to last for 21 hours, despite supplies being restored in some areas.

According to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, engineers restored supplies at 6.40pm following a power cut which affected Bognor Regis from 4.57pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday). It had said that it was aiming to have ‘all remaining supplies restored by 8pm’.

However, a post on its website this morning (Wednesday), said full restoration of power is not expected until 2pm.

It added: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed [PO21 1FS, PO21 1SY, PO21 1TR, PO21 1TS, PO21 1TX, PO21 1UA, PO21 1UB, PO21 1UE, PO21 1XA, PO21 1XB, PO21 1XD, PO21 1XH].

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”

The listed postcodes relate to West Street but also includes areas around the pier, including The Esplanade, The Steyne and Sadler Street.

Butlin’s was also reportedly affected by the power cut.

Ashley Williams, a guest at the holiday park, tweeted: “I’m at Butlin’s on holiday. Was eating my dinner [which is] now ruined.”

