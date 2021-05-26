Bognor Regis house fire 'believed to have begun accidentally'

Firefighters from nine different stations were called to reports of a property on fire in Aldwick Place, just after 12pm on Tuesday (May 25).

See pictures of the emergency response here“During the incident, the command team utilised 999Eye, a new piece of software which gives control room staff a live visual feed at the scene of an incident to provide them with ongoing situational awareness," a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters used the Aerial Ladder Platform and ladders to gain access to the roof to remove some of the tiles in order to reduce the weight and load due to the roof being deemed unsafe as a result of the fire.

Firefighters from nine different stations were called to the fire. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Officers returned to the scene later in the evening to re-inspected the property, before handing the property back to the owner.

“The fire is believed to have begun accidentally, causing damage to the garage and roof of the property.”

Fire officers returned to the scene later in the evening to re-inspected the property. Photo: Eddie Mitchell