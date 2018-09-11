Bognor relief road memorial unveiled

A memorial plaque on the Bognor relief road viaduct was unveiled on Thursday in memory of Dr Alan Stainton, who was well known and respected in the area.

Cllr Mrs Elaine Stainton, family and friends of the late Dr Stainton were joined by fellow district councillors and Nigel Lynn at the site of the plaque to mark the unveiling.

Dr Stainton had a varied and honourable career in the aviation engineering field managing projects around the world, including a very high stake project in Saudi Arabia.

Alan was also very well known locally as a councillor for Arun, Felpham and West Sussex.

He had great involvement in the preservation of Felpham village, and also nearby sea defences.

He was a regular voice at meetings to support villagers and challenge things that affected Felpham, demonstrated great dedication in his role as councillor for parish, district and county.

Dr Stainton’s dedication even earned him a commendation from the police in recognition of his detection skills and determination which led to the arrest of alleged offenders committing burglaries in the Bognor Regis area.

Cllr Mrs Gillian Brown, leader of Arun District Council, said: “It was a great privilege to be at the unveiling of the Bognor Regis relief road viaduct plaque as a tribute to Alan.

“He was both a friend and a well-respected Councillor colleague of mine.

“Alan’s great love was for his family and I know how proud they must be that his dedication to the residents of Felpham and the rest of the district has been recognised.”