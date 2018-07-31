Bognor residents have an ‘absolute right to feel safe’

People living in our town have an ‘absolute right’ to feel safe, a Bognor councillor declared today.

Councillor Matt Stanley promised action after the Observer revealed that there has been a steep rise in threatening behaviour at Bognor Railway Station.

What is your experience of crime at Bognor Railway Station? Picture: Steve Robards

Mr Stanley, who sits on Arun District Council as well as the town council, said the rail station figures were not the first report of such behaviour he has heard recently.

He said: “Unfortunately threatening and anti-social and behaviour is something that has been brought to my attention numerous times recently.

“There is so many positive things happening in the town at the moment its important all parties come together to get a handle on this situation urgently.

“Residents have an absolute right to feel safe in their community and free from intimidation or harassment.

“I have a meeting this week with Arun District Council’s anti-social behaviour team so I can review what is in place and see what more can be done.”

Despite the rise in certain crimes at the station, total crime has decreased by 33 per cent.

