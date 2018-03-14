Bognor’s photographic competition returns for 2018

Today saw the launch of the Bognor Regis Trust 2018 photographic competition in collaboration with Love Bognor Regis and the Bognor Regis Observer.

The competition, which takes its prompts from the letters in Bognor Regis (see above), runs until May 14 with winners to be announced on May 21.

Mateusz Kuzminski's winning image from last year

The Observer’s chief reporter Laura Cartledge said: “Working with the trust to celebrate our town in this way – and the talents of the people who live here – is always something we enjoy.

“This year we are keen to find out more about you, the photographer, too.

“Why you were inspired to take the picture? What do you love most about Bognor Regis? Please include the stories behind your snaps with your entries and we’ll look to publish profiles and pictures in the weeks which follow – good luck!”

There are prizes for both adult – first place £50 voucher for Sussex Camera Centre, second place £25 voucher for Sussex Camera Centre – and child categories – first place £25 voucher for Sussex Camera Centre, second place Picturedrome tickets.

Winners in both categories and ten runners-up will have their photographs made up into postcards.

Entries can be submitted in person or by post in 10” by 8” format to Unique Workwear, 48 London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 1PU, or by email to bognortrustpictures@gmail.com.

Alternatively they can be sent on Facebook and Twitter using @BognorTrust and @Bognor_R_Trust with the hashtag #LoveBognorRegis.

All entrants will retain copyright of photographs submitted, by entering the competition entrants grant Bognor Regis Trust and Love Bognor Regis the right to publish, and exhibit entries online, in publication and on merchandise. Postal entries will not be returned.