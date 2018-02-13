Bomb squad called to Medmerry beach

A bomb disposal squad was called after unexploded items were found at Medmerry beach.

Selsey Coastguard team was called and during a search of the beach several pieces of ordnance were found.

Bomb disposal members at the beach. Selsey Coastguard picture

A post of the Selsey Coastguard Facebook page on Saturday morning said: “The beach was closed and photos were sent to our operations room.

(E.O.D) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were tasked and our flank team from HM Coastguard Littlehampton were paged to take over from us so we could return back to station to continue with our training and assessments.

“E.O.D arrived on scene and the ordnance was taken away to be disposed of.”

During the Second World War Selsey had a practice bombing range.

Ordnance found at Medmerry. Selsey Coastguard picture

Because of flooding and erosion, the Environment Agency in 2011 constructed a flood bank which created a wetland and flooded the old bombing range, which is why old ordnance often washes up at Medmerry.