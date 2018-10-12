Bosham community comes together to create railway art

Around 1,000 members of the community came together to create a special piece of collaborative art at Bosham railway station.

Pupils, teachers, parents and other local people have contrited their names and inky fingerprints for the piece of artwork, which now greets Southern Rail’s passengers alighting at platform two.

It was designed and orchestrated by Charlie Cluff, Bourne Community College’s head of art, along with colleagues Kelly Donovan and Paula Wood. Mrs Cluff said she was inspired by a book called I am Henry Finch by Alexis Deacon and illustrations by Viviane Schwarz.

She said: “The tree, formed with the names of people within our local community, is a celebration of us all, as a unit and as individuals with different lives and different dreams. The blossom is made from inky fingerprints. Many students from different local, along with teachers, parents and other local community members have added their name to form the tree. I’d like to thank everyone involved.”

Her idea came about following a discussion with Southern Rail’s station manager Howard Clear, who is setting up local station partnerships. Mr Clear said: “We’re thrilled with this piece of artwork. It really brightens up the station platform and celebrates the local community. It’s another good example of how our station partnership programme can make a difference”.