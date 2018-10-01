Bourne Leisure Centre’s birthday bonanza

Bourne Leisure Centre opened its doors to all for a day of birthday celebrations

On Sunday, September 23, Hundreds of people attended Bourne Leisure Centre’s Open Day to celebrate the centres 15th Birthday.

The event, organised by Everyone Active, offered guests to try a wide range of sports and activity sessions for free.

The ‘Active Antz’ and roller disco activities proved to be particularly popular with all ages.

Archery and children’s yoga sessions not only provided guests with great fun but also demonstrated that exercise and keeping fit does not have to be seen as a chore.

Along with the hours of entertainment, the centre provided, Chichester District Council Chairman Elizabeth Hamilton joined the celebrations and cut a themed celebration cake for all to enjoy a slice or two.

General Manager at Bourne Leisure Centre, Jason Davis said:“The open day was a great opportunity to showcase all that the centre has to offer and for our clubs to offer taster sessions and inspire people to take up a new sport or activity.

“We have had over a million customer visits since we opened the centre in 2003 and since that time have achieved Inclusive Fitness Initiative (IFI) accreditation which recognises those centre which provide welcoming and accessible environments for disabled people.”

Bourne Leisure Centre are in the top 10% of leisure centres in the country since being awarded the ‘Excellent’ status through quest, The Sport England approved Quality Assurance Benchmarking system.

Jason added: “ The most important thing to us is the close working relationships we have with local clubs and Bourne Community College, ensuring that we are at the heart of the community.”

For more information on Bourne Leisure Centre visit www.everyoneactive.com/centre/bourne-leisure-centre/