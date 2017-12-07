Boxgrove Priory Christmas Services

Boxgrove Priory is inviting everyone to join in the various Christmas Services for this year.

The list of services are below with the message that ‘there’s something for everyone this season’.

Full details can be found at www.boxgrovepriory.co.uk (01243 774045 / 01243 539836.

Christingle - December 10 (4pm)

Carols by Candlelight - December 17 (5.30pm)

CHRISTMAS EVE - Sunday December 24

Holy Communion - 8am

Community Mass - 10am

Christmas Eve Crib Service - 4pm

Confessions - 5pm

Solemn Midnight Mass - 11.30pm

CHRISTMAS DAY - Monday December 25

Holy Communion - 8am

Christmas Family Eucharist - 10am

HOLY FAMILY SUNDAY - Sunday December 31

Holy Communion - 8am

Community Mass - 10am

EPIPHANY - Sunday January 7

Holy Communion - 8am

Solemn Mass - 9.30am

Parish Mass - 11.15am